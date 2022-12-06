Struggles at the charity stripe doom T-Wolves at East Butler

BRAINARD – With 2:34 to play Tuesday night, it looked like the Exeter-Milligan girls basketball team would put themselves in the win column for the first time this season. However, the East Butler Tigers had other plans as the hosts closed the game on a 7-2 run to rally past the Timberwolves late in a Crossroads Conference clash.

The Tigers led 12-8 after the first quarter, but Exeter-Milligan flipped the script in the second frame with a 12-5 run. The visitors maintained that three-point cushion throughout the third quarter and well into the fourth as they led 40-36 nearing the 2:30 mark.

Trailing by four, the Tiger rally started on a foul called against E-M’s Malorie Staskal, who was then issued a technical foul for arguing the call.

East Butler’s Rylie Biltoft made three of the ensuing four free throws to trim the deficit to one, and Katie Haney put the hosts ahead on a bucket with 1:58 to play.

Jasmine Turrubiates put the T-Wolves back in front with her fifth basket of the fourth quarter on the other end, and both teams traded turnovers before East Butler went ahead for good on a Morgan Havlovic field goal with just over a minute to play.

Exeter-Milligan had several chances to regain the lead in the final minute as the Tigers missed three free throws to keep it a one-point game.

After East Butler’s Haney missed the front end of a one-and-one, the visitors got a decent look at a 3-ball but couldn’t get the shot to fall.

The Tigers’ Sierra Rhynalds pulled down the rebound with 16 seconds left but missed both of her chances to cash in at the foul line, giving E-M another crack at it.

The visitors got a shot off near the lane, but it failed to find the net. As East Butler went to grab the rebound, Turrubiates reached out to force a jump ball. The possession arrow favored Exeter-Milligan, which inbounded the ball from under the basket with just under two seconds to play.

Coming out of a timeout the T-Wolves diagrammed a play that got Turribiates open, but the last-ditch shot didn’t go as East Butler held on for the slimmest of victories, 43-42.

The Timberwolves held a 45-38 edge on the glass and won the turnover battle by a pair 25-23, but the game ultimately hinged at the charity stripe.

East Butler wasn’t great at the line – the Tigers went 13 of 24 (54%) – but they were better than the T-Wolves, who finished a dismal 5 of 22 (22%) on free throws.

There were several opportunities in the second half for Exeter-Milligan to pad the lead at the foul line only to not convert, and it ultimately proved costly in a one-point game.

The visitors shot 17 of 61 (27.9%) from the floor and finished 2 for 15 from beyond the arc. East Butler, meanwhile, finished 14 of 54 (25.9)% from the field and 2 of 13 from 3-point land.

Savana Krupicka finished with 15 points for E-M in defeat with 12 of those coming in the first half. The junior knocked down six shots – including one of the team’s two treys – but went just 2 for 7 at the line.

After a quiet start to the game, Turrubiates came up big for the T-Wolves down the stretch as the senior canned five shots from the floor and scored all 11 of her points in the final stanza.

Jozie Kanode added five points, Staskal and Kiley Oldehoeft finished with four apiece and Olivea Swanson rounded out the offensive effort with a pair of points.

Madison DeWitt poured in a game-high 16 points for East Butler before fouling out with 2:37 to play, while Havlovic tallied 14. The duo accounted for 30 of the Tigers’ 43 points and went a combined 9 for 15 at the charity stripe.

East Butler moved to 2-1 on the young season with the victory. The Timberwolves dropped to 0-3 with the loss and will look to pick up the season’s first win when they return to the court Thursday night at Dorchester.