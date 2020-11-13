Strong start sets tone for Mustangs 30-12 win at Cody-Kilgore

CODY, NE-McCool Junction senior Owen McDonald took the opening kick-off back 77 yards and 11 seconds into Friday’s state six-man semifinal the McCool Junction Mustangs who came in ranked No. 1 in both major publications was on top 8-0.
That would be the first of McDonald’s four touchdowns as McCool Junction advanced to the Nebraska Six-Man State title game in Kearney next Friday with a 30-12 win over the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys.
It was the second time in a year that the Mustangs defeated the Cowboiys to earn a state title ticket.
Last November the Mustangs topped the Cowboys 40-28, but fell short in the championship game to Harvard 50-31.
McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss said that when they first got to the field on Friday, getting off to a fast start was the topic of conversation the team approached.
“We talked when we got here about getting off to a great start. I was surprised they even kicked it to him,” Weiss said. “When Owen (McDonald) gets the ball deep there is a pretty good chance he is going to get a great return.”
The Cowboys sustained a 55-yard drive on their first possession with a shovel pass from quarterback Cactus Millar to 215 pound junior Tucker Ravenscroft capping the drive. The PAT kick failed and the Mustangs led 8-6 and they would never give up the lead.
The McCool Junction front line of Patrick Dietz, Kaden Kirkpatrick and Corbin Brown slowed the Cowboys run game until the linebackers and second closed to help shut down the Cody-Kilgore offense.
The Cowboys saw a lot of McDonald last year and the senior continued to wreak havoc as he added a 2 yard run with 3:25 to play in the first quarter and a 15-yard run with 2:35 to play before halftime.
McDonald was well over 100 yards rushing at halftime with his three scores.
Weiss was happy with the fast start, but said that the team made mistakes in the first half they have to clean up.
“The start was great, but the middle part of the game we made a lot of mistakes, but we still won the game and we have things to improve on next week,” Weiss pointed out.
The Mustangs lost two fumbles in the second quarter, one that stopped a drive at the Cody-Kilgore 1 yard line.
With a strong northwest wind blowing the entire game both teams were one-dimensional when operating into the wind.
Leading 24-6 at the break, McCool Junction scored a touchdown after a defensive stop with McDonald shredding tackles and tip toeing down the sideline on a 24-yard run.
Weiss said the defense made the plays they had to in the second half.
“We stress all the time we are going to give up some yards, but can we get the stops when we really need to. We gave up yards and we gave up two touchdowns in four quarters, but I thought our defense played huge late in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter,” Weiss stated. “They came up huge with some big stops and defensively I thought we played really well.”
The Mustangs and the Sterling Jets who held off Arthur in the other state semifinal 60-58
will meet next Friday night in Kearney at Cope Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Weiss said the team is focused on their goal and said they are ready for any challenge next week.
“I think you saw it last year when we won this game we were really excited, getting to go to our first state championship game. It was more subdued today,” Weiss explained. “ The kids have a goal in mind, so this was just another step in reaching that goal and they understand that and next week we have to go take care of business and finish this off next Friday.”
