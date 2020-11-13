Strong start sets tone for Mustangs 30-12 win at Cody-Kilgore

“We stress all the time we are going to give up some yards, but can we get the stops when we really need to. We gave up yards and we gave up two touchdowns in four quarters, but I thought our defense played huge late in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter,” Weiss stated. “They came up huge with some big stops and defensively I thought we played really well.”

will meet next Friday night in Kearney at Cope Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Weiss said the team is focused on their goal and said they are ready for any challenge next week.

“I think you saw it last year when we won this game we were really excited, getting to go to our first state championship game. It was more subdued today,” Weiss explained. “ The kids have a goal in mind, so this was just another step in reaching that goal and they understand that and next week we have to go take care of business and finish this off next Friday.”

