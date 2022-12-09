Strong first half leads Cross County girls to upset Meridian

STROMSBURG – Whether the Cross County Cougars were putting shots up from 2-point or 3-point range didn’t matter, they were pretty much all finding the range.

Cross County went 10 of 17 from the field over the first 16 minutes, built a nine-point lead at the break and never looked back as they knocked off Class D1 No.10 Meridian by the final score of 49-30.

Meridian climbed back to within six points at 32-26 in the third quarter, but well-timed baskets by the Cougars just when it looked like the Mustangs were building momentum kept the visitors from getting any closer.

Meridian actually scored the first five points of the game, but gave up a 13-2 run to close the first quarter and trailed 13-7.

The Mustangs were still within seven points entering the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer by junior Lilly Peterson, two free throws from freshman Ema Dickey and a short runner by Peterson opened the lead to 44-30 as the Mustangs failed to score in the fourth quarter.

Meridian went 0-14 in the final period and ended the game just 11 of 49 from the field. That included a dismal 3 of 16 from behind the 3-point arc.

Cross County got 16 points from junior Lilly Peterson and 13 from freshman Ema Dickey as they evened their record on the year at 2-2. The Cougars ended the game just under 50 percent from the field overall as they were 16 of 33 and 7 of 15 on 3-pointers. Peterson had three of the treys while Dickey added two.

Meridian was led in scoring by sophomore Taelyn Filipi with eight, senior Kaylee Pribyl added six and Kymber Schwisow put up five points.

The Cougars held a 30-24 advantage on the glass, while Meridian finished with nine turnovers to 15 for the Cougars.

Cross County will be back in action today as the Stanton Mustangs are in town for a 2 p.m. tip.

Meridian (2-1) 7 11 12 0-30

Cross County (2-2) 13 14 10 12-49

MER (30)- Pribyl 6, Stewart 2, Filipi 8, Ward 4, Sobotka 2, Dimas 3, Schwisow 5. Totals-11-49 (3-16) 5-7-30

CC (49)- Dickey 13, E. Peterson 4, L. Peterson 16, Linn 4, Waller 2, Anderson 6, Kelley 4. Totals 16-33 (7-15) 10-14-49