Stromsburg Vikings bully Randolph in '99 state title game

On Monday, the Cross County Cougars will take on the Howells-Dodge Jaguars in the school’s first state finals appearance since the Stromsburg-Benedict merger in 2002. In November of 1999, the Stromsburg Vikings won their first state championship in a 33-0 annihilation of Randolph. Below is the story from that day, originally published in the Nov. 20, 1999 edition of the York News-Times.
LINCOLN – A 41-county car parked on the west side of Buck Beltzer field probably summed up Friday’s Class C2 Stromsburg Vikings Championship in pretty much a nut shell.
On the back window it said in big red letters, “Dominating Defense,” and on the passenger side it read “Go Eric #30.”
Of course anyone associated with the Vikings knew #30 referred to senior running back Eric Lundstrom, and the other…well, we’ll let the final statistics speak for themselves.
Lundstrom took a Randolph punt back 55 yards for a touchdown following a Cardinal three-and-out on their first possession, and the rest was pretty much history as the Vikings completed an unblemished season at 13-0, with a 33-0 behind the woodshed whooping of the Randolph Cardinals in the C2 Final at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The “Burg” defense was outstanding as they held the Cardinal offense to just 89-yards total offense and only six total yards through the first 24 minutes.
Lundstrom said following the win he could hardly believe his eyes when he turned the corner to head down the east sideline at Tom Osborne Field.
“When I saw the running room I had said ‘Oh my God how could this be happening?’ We haven’t had a big special teams play in quite a long time, and it really was a big play after we had stopped them on their first drive,” commented the Viking senior running back. “It was a jam left return where the blockers just jam their front line, and they did a great job blocking and I give them all the credit, all I had to do was catch it and run.”
Stromsburg’s big play offense would not wait long to strike again as by design the speedy Lundstrom was dealing fits to the Cardinals defense and was about to be featured again, this time in the passing game.
After another three-and-out by the Cardinals, Stromsburg faced a third-and-five at the Randolph 37-yard line.
Stromsburg quarterback Quinn Peterson found Lundstrom down the middle of the field, and the senior hauled it in at the Randolph 2-yard line. Peterson went in on the quarterback sneak with 5:05 to play in the first quarter.
Peterson’s two-point PAT pass fell incomplete leaving the score 12-0 after Brandon Larson had missed the first PAT kick.
Stromsburg head coach Dennis Koinzan said that Lundstrom being featured early in the Vikings attack was by plan.
“We wanted to get Eric (Lundstrom) on a linebacker and we knew they couldn’t stay with him. They just didn’t have any speed to stay with him,” said a jubilant Koinzan. “It’s something we worked on and all Eric had to do was catch the ball and he came through.”
While the Vikings didn’t seem to be having any problems moving the ball, the Cardinals could not get anything started offensively.
The “Burg” defense had many stars on Friday, but leading the way were Jesse Johnson with 11 tackles, while both Lance Nuttelman and Zek Burke each chipped in with 10 tackles each. One of the most amazing defensive stats was the Vikings 13 tackles that resulted in loss yardage. Stromsburg was credited with 3.5 sacks as Johnson, Nuttelman and Nate Ball each were credited in this department.
“You just can’t score on our kids, you just can’t do it. You may get a lucky one, but we’ll come right back,” said Koinzan. “We’ve got all kinds of weapons, and we use them all. But some of the kids don’t have the kind of numbers others do around the state, and they don’t get the recognition they should. They are just tremendous, all of them, and there are five, six, seven of them that should be All-Staters. We didn’t give them anything all day.”
Peterson, who added a 1-yard second quarter sneak to his first quarter’s two-yard run, said they were confident that if they could get up on the Cardinals it would be lights out.
“We knew watching film of them, and seeing them play in other games we knew if we got up on them we could put them down, and we weren’t surprised at all of the score, and the wind probably cost us another score or two in the first half,” said the Stromsburg signal caller. “Defense has played great, and we played hard. It saved us in the last game, and today we didn’t give up anything.”
The Vikings led 26-0 at the break, as along with Peterson’s 1-yard sneak in the second period, the Vikings quarterback his senior end Josh Rystrom on a 25-yard scoring toss. Larson booted the PAT following both scores.
The only score of the second half was a 1-yard run by Larson with 6:43 to play in the season. Larson’s PAT closed out the scoring.
“This is the best feeling in the world, we worked hard for this since last year. Last year we got dropped down in bad weather, and we told ourselves that we were not going to lose another game, and we worked for this and this was our goal all year long,” said Peterson. “We worked hard in the off season, and actually the last four years.”
The Vikings finished with 149-yards on the ground as Lundstrom accounted for 52 on 10 carries, while Peterson led the way with 53 rushing on 13 attempts.
Peterson also had 115 yards passing on five-of-10 with one being picked off.
Randolph’s Dusty Backer led the Cardinal ground attack with 44 yards, while hauling in one pass for 23-yards. The junior end accounted for 67 of the Cardinals’ 89 total yards.
“We really kind of broke them down, by keeping them in a hole that entire first quarter, and they couldn’t get out of it, and we had that same feeling up at Creighton, or at least I did, and that’s a horrible feeling, but at least at Creighton we worked our way out of that,” said Koinzan.
“Tremendous feeling, I had a hell-of-a-team in both 1982 and 1987, that I thought might win it but that wasn’t to be we had some bad luck,” commented Koinzan. “Last year we had some more bad luck, and you have to be lucky when you get down here.”
Randolph-Stromsburg Stats
Randolph 0 0 0 0 – 0
Stromsburg 12 14 0 7 – 33
First Quarter
STR – Lundstrom 55 punt return (kick failed), 10:06
STR – Peterson 2 run (kick failed), 5:05
Second Quarter
STR – Rystrom 25 pass from Peterson (Larson kick), 11:52
STR – Peterson 1 run (Larson kick), 3:36
Fourth Quarter
STR – Larson 2 run (Larson kick), 6:43
A – 2,490
Ran Str
First downs 9 13
Rushes-yards 44-63 39-149
Passing 26 115
Comp-Att-Int 2-10-0 5-10-1
Return Yards 106 74
Punts-Avg. 6-27.8 1-18
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-41 5-47
Time of Poss. 26:58 21:02
Individual Statistics
RUSHING – Randolph, Backer 20-44, Sullivan 10-27, Burns 3-9, Bazata 1-(minus 3); Stromsburg, Peterson 13-53, Lundstrom 10-52, Larson 14-45, Mannschreck 1-1.
PASSING – Randolph, Strathman 2-10-26; Stromsburg, Peterson 5-10-115.
RECEIVING – Randolph, Backer 1-23, Gubbels 1-3; Stromsburg, Rystrom 3-44, Lundstrom 2-71.