Stromsburg Vikings bully Randolph in '99 state title game

“We wanted to get Eric (Lundstrom) on a linebacker and we knew they couldn’t stay with him. They just didn’t have any speed to stay with him,” said a jubilant Koinzan. “It’s something we worked on and all Eric had to do was catch the ball and he came through.”

While the Vikings didn’t seem to be having any problems moving the ball, the Cardinals could not get anything started offensively.

The “Burg” defense had many stars on Friday, but leading the way were Jesse Johnson with 11 tackles, while both Lance Nuttelman and Zek Burke each chipped in with 10 tackles each. One of the most amazing defensive stats was the Vikings 13 tackles that resulted in loss yardage. Stromsburg was credited with 3.5 sacks as Johnson, Nuttelman and Nate Ball each were credited in this department.

“You just can’t score on our kids, you just can’t do it. You may get a lucky one, but we’ll come right back,” said Koinzan. “We’ve got all kinds of weapons, and we use them all. But some of the kids don’t have the kind of numbers others do around the state, and they don’t get the recognition they should. They are just tremendous, all of them, and there are five, six, seven of them that should be All-Staters. We didn’t give them anything all day.”