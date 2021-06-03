Stratman put up solid final season for Cross County

Editor's note: Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete compete in three sports during the high school seasons.
STROMSBURG - When Cross County coaches talk about senior Erica Stratman, very seldom do they fail to mention all the hard work she put in during the pandemic and the following summer to get where she is now.
Stratman was solid for the Cougars on the court this year as she earned both All-Crossroads Conference and All-State recognition in both volleyball and basketball.
At the end of the basketball season, head coach Mitch Boshart recognized Stratman’s effort.
“The body of work that Erica has put together through her high school career is incredible,” said Boshart. “It is a testament to all the hard work she has been willing to do.”
On the basketball court, Stratman leaves her legacy as she completes her four seasons as the all-time leading two-point shooter percentage-wise at Cross County
This past year she led the York News-Times all-area charts with a 57% shooting and she was the team’s leading scorer averaging 14.1 points per game. She was also a handful on the boards as she averaged eight rebounds and finished her career with 76 consecutive starts.
Stratman was one of several reasons the Cross County girls came within one win of making the Nebraska Class C-2 State Bsketball Championship field.
On the volleyball court Stratman was a dominant force both offensively and defensively.
She was second in blocks in the York News-Times area with 85 and was top 10 in kills with 253 which placed her second on the team. Her best night came against Palmer with 15 kills and she had 10 blocks in the win over Meridian.
“She worked hard on her consistency this year and we would not have had the success we had without her,” said Cross County volleyball coach Autumn Capler at the end of the 2020 season.
Stratman also competed in track and field for the Cougars where she finished with a height of 4-10 in the high jump, good for second in the final YNT Track and Field Leaders chart.
Stratman will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Exercise Science and Biology to eventually get a Physical Therapy degree.