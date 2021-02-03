 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stratman leads Cross County past Nebraska Lutheran
0 comments
AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stratman leads Cross County past Nebraska Lutheran

Cross County's Stratman eclipses 1,000 career points

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Erica Stratman, CC G BB

Cross County senior Erica Stratman (22) puts up the short jumper in last Saturday night’s CRC championship game against Meridian. On Tuesday night the 6-foot 2 inch senior scored 19 points against Nebraska Lutheran and eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for her career.

 News-Times file photo

STROMSBURG-The two-time defending Crossroads Conference Tournament champions the Cross County Cougars added to the numbers in the column with a 54-27 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in girl’s action on Tuesday.

Senior Erica Stratman led the way with 19 points and in doing so eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for her career. She celebrated the milestone with a double-double as she also grabbed 13 rebounds in the win.

The Cougars left nothing to the imagination as they jumped to a 22-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Along with Stratman’s 19 points, junior Josi Noble added nine and senior Jacy Mentink finished with eight.

Senior Cortlyn Schaefer added seven rebounds and four assists. The Cougars were 23 of 59 from the field and went 0 of 3 behind the 3-point arc. They hit 8 of 13 free throws.

Nebraska Lutheran was led by Jasmine Malchow with 18 points. The Knights were 10 of 43 on their field goal attempts and missed their only shot from behind the 3-point circle. Nebraska Lutheran was 7 of 13 at the line.

The Knights were led in rebounding by Marissa Endorf with 10.

Cross County (16-3) will host High Plains on Saturday night, while the Knights are in action Friday night with McCool Junction in town.

Nebraska Lutheran (2-11) 4 7 12 4-27

Cross County (16-3) 22 12 10 10-54

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News