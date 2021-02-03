Stratman leads Cross County past Nebraska Lutheran

STROMSBURG-The two-time defending Crossroads Conference Tournament champions the Cross County Cougars added to the numbers in the column with a 54-27 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in girl’s action on Tuesday.

Senior Erica Stratman led the way with 19 points and in doing so eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for her career. She celebrated the milestone with a double-double as she also grabbed 13 rebounds in the win.

The Cougars left nothing to the imagination as they jumped to a 22-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Along with Stratman’s 19 points, junior Josi Noble added nine and senior Jacy Mentink finished with eight.

Senior Cortlyn Schaefer added seven rebounds and four assists. The Cougars were 23 of 59 from the field and went 0 of 3 behind the 3-point arc. They hit 8 of 13 free throws.

Nebraska Lutheran was led by Jasmine Malchow with 18 points. The Knights were 10 of 43 on their field goal attempts and missed their only shot from behind the 3-point circle. Nebraska Lutheran was 7 of 13 at the line.

The Knights were led in rebounding by Marissa Endorf with 10.