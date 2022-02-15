Storm's Lane Urkoski chooses Doane

POLK – High Plains senior Lane Urkoski didn’t feel any pressure to make a quick decision on his future and where he would play college football and further his education, but he did admit that his schools of choice were looking for a decision.
On Tuesday, February 15, the High Plains athlete signed his letter of intent to attend Doane University and play football for the Tigers starting next fall.
“I had a time period, it wasn’t like I needed to make a decision, but they said they would like to know with national signing day and with all of that they kind of needed to know,” said Urkoski. “For two or three weeks both Concordia and Doane were on my mind forever and I could never think of any reason not to go to either of them. I love them both, I didn’t have one specific thing that was greater than the other. That Friday before that weekend I made the decision it was just me thinking the whole day and just wondering what I am going to do. Seriously it was just crazy, and it was like one second and I just felt that Doane was the right decision. It just hit me.”
While at High Plains, Urkoski averaged 107.8 yards rushing his senior season and 149.3 yards of total offense per game.
But it is the defensive side of the ball where the Tigers are looking at him making an impact.
“Right now they are looking at me for linebacker, probably outside linebacker, just because it works with my build and I think I will be a great fit there too,” said Urkoski. “I do like playing defense, I did like offense better, but I am a player that I will play anywhere and I will work my hardest. I wasn’t the greatest player on defense, but there is nothing that I can’t improve on.”
On defense he was credited with 42 tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery.
“I am planning on majoring in pre-med, biology and chemistry most likely, so I will get my medical degree in the future,” explained Urkoski.
High Plains head coach Greg Wood said Urkoski will work hard to be the best player he can be at Doane.
“He is definitely a role-model for the younger kids. He is proud of his work ethic on and off the field. Lane is just an overall great kid and a great leader,” said Wood. “He will be a player at Doane that will give 100% all the time and be an influence on other players as well.”
Staying nearby was also important for Lane
“I wanted to stay close to home. I could drive home whenever I wanted and didn’t have to feel too far away and still feel that small town kind of vibe,” Urkoski said. “It will be similar to where we live now I guess.
“College football has been in my head since I was younger. When I was younger I would always say I want to go to the NFL. That is most likely not going to happen, but it has been important to me my entire life and I knew that college football would always be something I wanted too,” said the Storm senior. “I have that spot in my heart to compete and I have two parents who have always pushed me in athletics so it really was perfect for me to be here at High Plains.”