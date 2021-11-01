 Skip to main content
Storm volleyball season ends in district final
Storm volleyball season ends in district final

TILDEN – The High Plains Storm battled the Stuart Broncos in Saturday’s district finals match but ultimately came up just short of clinching a state tournament berth, as the Storm fell in four sets.

Stuart rolled in the first set 25-9 and took the second set 25-15 to take a commanding lead in the match, but High Plains refused to go down quietly. With the season on the line, the Storm punched back in the third set for a 25-21 win to force another set. High Plains fought in the fourth set, but Stuart closed out a 25-18 win to take the match 3-1.

Senior Lexi Schroder crushed 21 kills on 34 attempts for the Broncos, good for a .559 hitting percentage. She also racked up a team-high five blocks and 22 digs to guide Stuart to the state tournament.

Stats for High Plains were not available.

