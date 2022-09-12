Storm unleashes offensive effort in 57-14 win over East Butler

CLARKS – The High Plains ground game accounted for 351 yards and four rushing touchdowns Friday night as they picked up their first win of the season with a 57-14 thrashing of the East Butler Tigers.

Senior running back Mario Lesiak led the ground attack with 154 yards on 14 carries while junior Wyatt Urkoski had 53 yards on five attempts.

Lesiak scored twice in the win while Urkoski and sophomore Gage Friesen crossed the goal line one time each.

High Plains attempted two passes. Haden Helgoth was 1 for 1 for 15 yards and Gavin Morris tossed one pass he completed for 44 yards. Both players throws went for a touchdown. High Plains had a total offense of 410 yards as compared to 212 for the Tigers.

Both of the touchdown catches were made by Friesen.

The Storm’s Haden Urkoski had one fumble recovery and Helgoth was credited with an interception.

The defense recorded four sacks. Urkoski led the way with two sacks and 13 tackles, while both Raul Marino and Camden Morris had one pick each. Friesen finished with 12 tackles and Lesiak chipped in with eight.

East Butler (1-2) was led by quarterback Ryan Sullivan who ran the ball 20 times for 110 yards and one score while he also tossed a touchdown to sophomore Logan Buresh.

High Plains (1-2) will travel to Giltner on Friday night.

East Butler (1-2) 0 8 0 6-14

High Plains (1-2) 16 15 12 14- 57