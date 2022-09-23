Storm sweep through Dorchester tri

DORCHESTER - The High Plains Storm picked up a pair of wins on the volleyball court Thursday, sweeping host Dorchester and then taking down Shelby-Rising City in three sets at the Longhorns’ tri.

High Plains 2, Dorchester 0

After pulling out a 25-23 win in the opening set, the Storm closed out the match with a 25-17 victory in the second.

Senior Hailey Lindburg posted a .368 hitting percentage and hammered a match-high eight kills on 19 swings, while fellow senior Kenzie Wruble added seven winners. Peyton Hoffman and Courtney Carlstrom tallied two kills each and Rylee Ackerson and Allie Howell both had one.

Lindburg crushed two of High Plains’ six aces with the others going to Carlstrom, Rylee and Emily Ackerson and Gahvi Lesiak. Hoffman and Rylee Ackerson led the Storm effort at the net with a pair of blocks each while Carlstrom notched one.

Carlstrom tied for the match high in digs with 11 and collected 17 of the Storm’s 20 assists.

High Plains 2, Shelby-Rising City 1

The Huskies took the first set 25-23, but High Plains reeled of 26-24, 25-14 wins in the next two to take the match 2-1. Wruble led the attack with 11 kills, followed by seven from Rylee Ackerson, six from Lindburg and Hoffman’s four.

Rylee Ackerson crushed a trio of aces at the service line and Carlstrom and Emily Ackerson both added one as the Storm finished with five for the match. Lindburg and Rylee Ackerson combined for the team’s only block in the win.

High Plains saw four finish in double figures for digs – Lindburg (18), Carlstrom (15), Emily Ackerson (12) and Wruble (10). Carlstrom paced the Storm with 24 assists.