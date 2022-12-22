Storm still searching for first win after 47-38 loss at Shelby-Rising City

SHELBY – The High Plains Storm just can’t seem to get over the hump as they dropped their fifth game in row to open the season at Shelby-Rising City on Tuesday night.

The host SRC Huskies led by one after the first quarter and a 14-9 scoring advantage in the second propelled the Huskies to the 47-38 win in boys regular season CRC action.

The two teams played on pretty even terms for most of the game, but the Storm could not get the offensive push they needed to get that first win.

High Plains was led in scoring by sophomore Ayden Hans who tossed in 21 of the team’s 38 points as he was 6 of 20 from the field and 4 of 14 on 3-point shots. As a team the Storm were just 14 of 49 for 29% and 5 of 23 for 22% on 3-point shots.

High Plains got six points from freshman Carter Urkoski and four from senior Mario Lesiak.

High Plains was 5 of 8 at the free throw line. Freshman Brodey Spurling led the Storm with six rebounds; Lesiak dished out three assists and Lesiak, Hans and Urkoski all logged four steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the Huskies, who evened their record at 3-3.

High Plains will be participating in the East Butler Holiday Tournament Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30.

High Plains (0-5) 9 9 10 10-38

Shelby-RC (3-3) 10 14 11 12-47