Storm sixth out of 24 teams at Neligh-Oakdale

NELIGH – The Anselmo-Merna boys wrestling team racked up 178 points and won the Neligh-Oakdale invite over the weekend.

Second went to Elkhorn Valley with 156, third was the hosts with 148.5, fourth went to Clarkson-Leigh with 117.5 and rounding out the top five teams was Wisner-Pilger with 116.

High Plains had 92 points which was good for sixth place.

The Storm sent six wrestlers to the mats and they came away with six medals including one championship.

At 106 pounds Levi Russell (26-6) defeated Wisner-Pilger’s Axton Lantz by pin at 5:51. He also won his other two matches by pins.

Junior Wyatt Urkoski (29-6) made it to the finals at 160 pounds as he picked up the pin in the semifinals over Isaac Pistulka of West Holt. The junior’s bid for the bracket title was interrupted by Levi Drueke of Neligh-Oakdale by a slim 3-2 decision. Drueke was ranked No. 4 and Urkoski No. 3 in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings.

At 113 pounds, sophomore Hudson Urkoski (27-9) placed third as he defeated Jesse Winberg of Pleasanton 4-3 in the third place match.

Taking home the fourth place medal at 126 pounds was sophomore Gage Friesen (25-13). Sixth place efforts were turned in by Caleb Sharman (9-20) at 170 and Kaden Rieken (9-19) at 285 pounds.

High Plains will travel to Greeley on Friday, January 27.