OMAHA – The first day of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships kicked off Thursday morning with first-round matches in classes A and D. The High Plains Storm took to the mats at the CHI Health Center on Thursday morning with varying results.

Four of the Storm’s five state qualifiers won their opening match, with the lone defeat coming when Hudson Urkoski dropped a 3-1 sudden victory to Hugo Sanchez of Madison at 113 pounds.

Elsewhere, Levi Russell pinned Hitchcock County’s Dylan Kollmorgen in 43 seconds during first-round action at 106 pounds, Gage Friesen picked up a 10-6 decision over Kyler Carraher of Franklin in the 126-pound bracket and Lance Russell needed just 59 seconds to pin Maxwell’s Ethan Norton to reach the quarterfinals in 132.

High Plains’ fifth qualifier, Wyatt Urkoski, also punched a ticket to the quarters with an 8-1 decision over Hunter Perks of Cambridge at 160 pounds.

Despite the 4-1 record in the first round, the Storm were unable to carry the momentum from a strong morning during the quarterfinals. Levi Russell took Cambridge’s Micah Gerlach to tiebreak but ultimately fell just short 4-2, while Friesen dropped a 9-1 major decision to Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic and East Butler’s Lane Bohac defeated Lance Russell in a 5-0 decision.

In the Storm’s final quarterfinal match, Wyatt Urkoski brought home a victory as he pinned Gunner Roberson of Garden County in 1:38 to secure a spot in the semifinals Friday night. The victory also guaranteed Wyatt a top-6 finish and a state medal regardless of what happens the rest of the week.

Wyatt Urkoski will face Howells-Dodge’s Lane Belina on Friday for a spot in the championship bout, but the other four High Plains wrestlers will be in action earlier in the day.

Hudson Urkoski will face Luke Gardner of Garden County in the first round of the consolation bracket Friday morning and needs to win three consolation matches to ensure a place in the medal round and a spot on the podium.

Friesen and Lance and Levi Russell, however, will each hit the mats for the second round of the consolation bracket and only need a pair of wins Friday to secure a medal.

Levi Russell will face the winner of the consolation opener between Clayton Scoville of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and East Butler’s Trenton Van veldhuizen at 106. In the 126 bracket, Friesen awaits the victor of the Mitchel Stritt (Southwest)/Mason Toner (Perkins County) matchup, while Lance Russell gets the winner of the bout between Ravenna’s Grady Rasmussen and Hi-Line’s Wryston Brell.

At the conclusion of the first day, High Plains sat 15th in the Class D team standings with 19 points. Aquinas Catholic took the top spot through the quarterfinals with 64.5 points, Mullen ranked second with 39 and Elkhorn Valley stood in third with 36.5.

Shelby-Rising City (36 points) and Howells-Dodge (26) rounded out the top five.