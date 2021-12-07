Storm’s Urkoski buries 32-foot dagger to defeat Fullerton at the horn

POLK – The High Plains Storm could have made things a lot easier on themselves Tuesday night, but instead they chose the dramatic flair to ice a 48-47 win over the Fullerton Warriors.
With five seconds to play in the game, Fullerton’s Jaxson Sullivan hit one of two free throws to give the Warriors a 47-45 lead.
On the second free throw and the miss, senior Lane Urkoski grabbed the rebound, dribbled down the court, pulled up from about 32 feet out and banked in the 3-pointer as time expired for the 48-47 win.
High Plains should have never been in the position they were in as they hit just 12 of 40 free throws and allowed the Warriors to climb back from a 40-29 deficit early in the fourth quarter.
Neither team shot the ball very well in the game as the Warriors were 17 of 58, which included 3 of 26 on 3-point shots. They went to the line 14 times and hit 10.
High Plains hit 17 of 47 shots and connected on just 2 of 12 attempts from 3-point distance. Urkoski led the Storm with 16 points, while Tyler McNaught added 13.
Another factor that benefitted the Warriors in their comeback was the Storm’s 33 turnovers, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Fullerton finished with 22 giveaways in the game.
A factor in favor of the Storm was their 45-31 advantage on the boards.
Fullerton was led in scoring by Trey Swertzic with 12, while Grant Pickerel and Brady Cook - who both fouled out - ended the night with eight points each.
High Plains (2-0) will host the McCool Junction Mustangs on Friday night in Crossroads Conference action.
Fullerton (0-2) 9 14 4 20-47
High Plains (2-0) 11 16 7 14-48
FUL (47)- T. Gochenour 6, Sullivan 1, Pickerel 8, Horn 4, Cook 8, H. Gochenour 4, Swertzic 12, Dubas 4. Totals- 17-58 (3-26) 10-14-47
HP (48)- Lesiak 1, L. Urkoski 16, Marino 6, G. Urkoski 2, Helgoth 6, McNaught 13, Swanson 4. Totals- 17-47 (2-12) 12-40 48.