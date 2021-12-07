Storm’s Urkoski buries 32-foot dagger to defeat Fullerton at the horn

POLK – The High Plains Storm could have made things a lot easier on themselves Tuesday night, but instead they chose the dramatic flair to ice a 48-47 win over the Fullerton Warriors.

With five seconds to play in the game, Fullerton’s Jaxson Sullivan hit one of two free throws to give the Warriors a 47-45 lead.

On the second free throw and the miss, senior Lane Urkoski grabbed the rebound, dribbled down the court, pulled up from about 32 feet out and banked in the 3-pointer as time expired for the 48-47 win.

High Plains should have never been in the position they were in as they hit just 12 of 40 free throws and allowed the Warriors to climb back from a 40-29 deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Neither team shot the ball very well in the game as the Warriors were 17 of 58, which included 3 of 26 on 3-point shots. They went to the line 14 times and hit 10.

High Plains hit 17 of 47 shots and connected on just 2 of 12 attempts from 3-point distance. Urkoski led the Storm with 16 points, while Tyler McNaught added 13.