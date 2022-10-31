Storm’s season ends at Shelton in 3-0 sweep to Bulldogs

SHELTON – The Class D2 No. 1 Shelton Bulldogs had Saturday’s D2-4 district final in the bag early with a 3-0 sweep of the High Plains Storm.

Shelton (30-2) rolled 25-13, 25-11 and 25-14 and High Plains season came to an end with a record of 23-9.

High Plains knew that they would have their hands full on Saturday with the No.1 Bulldogs and it would take their best match of the season to stay with the two-loss Shelton girls.

The Bulldogs were methodical in their approach dominating the net with 33 kills to 19 for the Storm and doing a great job in the serve-receive category. High Plains did not record an ace serve and Shelton finished with six.

Senior Kenzie Wruble ended her high school career with eight kills on 23 of 29 attacks, while sophomore Rylee Ackerson had five kills and two digs. Another senior, Hailey Lindburg, had four kills, four digs and one assists.

Shelton was led by seniors Dru Niemack and Sidney Gegg with 15 and nine kills respectively. Niemack also led the defense with 15 digs while senior Alia Gomez added 13.

Addison Burr, Niemack and Erin Gegg had two ace serves each.

Storm sophomore Courtney Carlstrom finished with 13 set assists and Shelton senior Kenna Willis had 27 to lead the Bulldogs.

Lindburg, Wruble and Emily Ackerson dressed out in Storm blue for the final time Saturday on the volleyball court.