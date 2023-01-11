 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm runs win streak to four with 65-28 win over Palmer

Urkoski

High Plains freshman Carter Urkoski (33) had a huge game on Tuesday night as he scored 34 points and hauled down 22 rebounds in the team’s 65-28 win over the Palmer Tigers. He is shown avoiding a Giltner defender in a game last December.

 News-Times file photo

POLK – After starting the season 0-6 the High Plains boys basketball team has flipped the season around.

On Tuesday night the Storm won their fourth consecutive game with a 65-28 trouncing of the winless Palmer Tigers in Polk to run their season mark to 4-6.

Things will get a little bit tougher on Thursday night when they travel to Nebraska Lutheran to take on the 7-3 Knights in Crossroads Conference play.

The Storm jumped to a 19-8 advantage after the first eight minutes and continued to pile on their lead as they went to the half with a commanding 37-10 lead.

The second half was much closer but the Storm still held a 28-18 scoring advantage over the Tigers.

Freshman Carter Urkoski had a huge night with a career high 34 points on 14 of 20 from the field and he connected on his only 3-point attempt. The freshman was 5 of 7 at the line. He completed a strong double-double with 22 rebounds as well.

Sophomore Ayden Hans added nine points sophomore Maddix Fuhrman had six.

The Storm was 26 of 60 from the field for 43% and 4 of 15 on shots from behind the arc for 27%. They hit 9 of 17 free throws.

Sophomore Raul Marino dished out a team-high four assists and Urkoski and Haden Helgoth each came away with three steals.

