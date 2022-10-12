Storm rolls to 3-1 win on Timberwolves’ court

EXETER – The High Plains Storm racked up win No. 18 on the road at Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday night in CRC regular season volleyball.

High Plains improved to 18-5 with the 25-22, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18 win over the Timberwolves, who saw their record drop to 15-8 on the year.

Exeter-Milligan recorded 34 team kills with 31 of those coming from freshman Kaydence Haase and junior Savana Krupicka. Haase hammered a team-high 18 winners on 47 of 52 swings and Krupicka finished with 13 kills on 44 of 54 attacks.

As a team Exeter-Milligan was 131 of 154 with a .071 hitting percentage.

E-M had nine aces with two each from senior Jozie Kanode, Malorie Staskal, Kiley Oldehoeft and Haase. Staskal led the front line with three blocks, and Kanode and Krupicka had 14 and 12 digs respectively.

Sophomore Lily Jeffries had 17 assists and Kanode added 12. Stats for High Plains were not available.

High Plains will host BDS and Lawrence-Nelson tonight.