Storm races to 50-10 win at St. Edward

ST. EDWARD – The High Plains Storm girls used a Saturday road trip to St. Edward to improve to 6-3 in non-conference hoops.

High Plains was never threatened as they raced to an 18-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and pulled away for the 50-10 win.

St Edward was led in scoring by senior Jean Cumming with six and two each from Lei Vargas and Malaina Francis.

The St. Edward Beavers were 3 of 31 from the field and never attempted a 3-point shot. St. Edward recorded 27 turnovers and 34 rebounds.

No team or individual stats were available for High Plains.

The Storm is back in action tonight as they host Palmer.