Storm prevails in volleyball vs Dorchester

POLK – The High Plains volleyball team shot out of the gate during its match against Dorchester at the team’s home tri Thursday evening. The Storm scored 10 of the first 13 points in the opening set, as a kill from junior Kenzie Wruble gave High Plains a seven-point lead and forced a Dorchester timeout.
After a Gordona Howell ace, Dorchester got a point to cut the deficit to 11-4, but High Plains senior Alexis Kalkwarf crushed a kill that sparked a Storm run. Freshman Rylee Ackerson followed Kalkwarf’s kill with a block, Kalkwarf added another kill, Wruble crushed an ace serve, junior Hailey Lindburg hammered a kill and Wruble scored another ace as High Plains rattled off six straight points.
Suddenly, the Storm lead ballooned to 17-4. Dorchester responded with two straight points, but a net violation on the Longhorns gave High Plains an 18-6 lead.
Addie Linburg responded with a service ace to kickstart another Storm run, as Ackerson and Hailey Lindburg hammered kills on consecutive points and Ackerson blocked another shot. The 4-0 run gave High Plains a 22-6 lead, but Dorchester battled back.
The Longhorns scored seven of the next nine points – a pair of Hailey Lindburg kills were the only High Plains points – to cut the deficit to 24-13, but a service error ended the rally as the Storm took the opening set 25-13.
In the second set, the two teams traded blows early on. Then, with the set knotted at eight apiece, Hailey Lindburg crushed a kill to jumpstart a decisive High Plains run.
Leading 9-8, the Storm rattled off 10 straight points thanks to a pair of Addie Linburg aces, an Ackerson kill and a bunch of Dorchester miscues.
A service error finally ended the run and cut the High Plains lead to 18-9, but freshman Courtney Carlstrom responded with back-to-back kills for the Storm.
After Dorchester cut the deficit to 22-11, a Longhorns error sent Carlstrom to the service line. The freshman responded with an ace to give High Plains a match point, but Dorchester didn’t go away quietly as the Longhorns scored the next two points.
However, Wruble hammered a kill on the next point to end the match as High Plains broke out the brooms with a 25-13 win in the second set.
Hailey Lindburg unofficially led the Storm with seven kills in the win, while Wruble added three kills, a block and three aces.
Ackerson led the High Plains effort at the net with a pair of solo blocks. Wruble also had a solo block as the Storm unofficially finished with five blocks for the match.
