Storm prevails in volleyball vs Dorchester

In the second set, the two teams traded blows early on. Then, with the set knotted at eight apiece, Hailey Lindburg crushed a kill to jumpstart a decisive High Plains run.

Leading 9-8, the Storm rattled off 10 straight points thanks to a pair of Addie Linburg aces, an Ackerson kill and a bunch of Dorchester miscues.

A service error finally ended the run and cut the High Plains lead to 18-9, but freshman Courtney Carlstrom responded with back-to-back kills for the Storm.

After Dorchester cut the deficit to 22-11, a Longhorns error sent Carlstrom to the service line. The freshman responded with an ace to give High Plains a match point, but Dorchester didn’t go away quietly as the Longhorns scored the next two points.

However, Wruble hammered a kill on the next point to end the match as High Plains broke out the brooms with a 25-13 win in the second set.

Hailey Lindburg unofficially led the Storm with seven kills in the win, while Wruble added three kills, a block and three aces.

Ackerson led the High Plains effort at the net with a pair of solo blocks. Wruble also had a solo block as the Storm unofficially finished with five blocks for the match.

To stay updated on YNT-area sports coverage, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports.