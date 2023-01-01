Storm posts top 10 finish at Kurt Keaschall invite in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON – The High Plains Storm boys wrestling team racked up 57 points and took ninth place at the Pleasanton invite on Friday.

The Kearney Gold Bearcats won the meet with 141 points to second place Wisner-Pilger’s 131.5 and third place Hitchcock County with 122.5.

Rounding out the top five were Ravenna (114) and Twin Loup if fifth with 107.

The Storm picked up two medals. Junior Wyatt Urkoski (19-3) ranked No. 2 in Class D at 152 and at 106 Levi Russell (18-3) took fourth place. Russell was ranked No. 10 in the latest Class D ratings.

Urkoski defeated Kaden Stunkel of Ansley-Litchfield in 3:11; Cauy Meyer of Loomis-Bertrand in 1:49 and took down 160-pound No.4 rated Tanner O’Brien of Hitchcock County 8-3.

In the finals the junior dropped a 9-6 decision to GICC’s Ben Alberts who improved to 14-0.

In the 106-pound bracket Russell won four straight matches after opening with a loss to Kearney Gold’s Dominic Molina by a score of 9-2. The four straight wins put the freshman in the third place match, but he was unable to answer the bell and lost by medical forfeit.

The Storm will host East Butler and Cross County in triangular action in Clarks tonight.