Storm posts 1-2 record at Clarkson/Leigh quad

CLARKSON – The High Plains Storm grapplers got their season underway on Thursday night with three matches at the Clarkson/Leigh quad.

High Plains went 1-2 as they topped Winside 36-24 but lost to Shelby-Rising City 45-24 and the host Patriots from Clarkson/Leigh 36-24.

High Plains 36 Winside 24

Wins for the Storm in the win over Winside were recorded by Hudson Urkoski at 113 pounds as he pinned Landon Carlson in 1:28, while Lance Russell at 138 pinned Cooper Behmer in 3:30 and Caleb Sharman notched a pin at 56 seconds over Aiden Sellin in the 175 pound match.

The Storm’s other six points came from Wyatt Urkoski who earned a forfeit win at 165.

Shelby-RC 45 High Plains 24

The Storm wins against the Huskies were recorded by Levi Russell with a pin at 106 pounds over Owen Krafka in 4:37 and Lance Russell with another win at 138 as he pinned Kole Eickmeier in 52 seconds.

The other 12 points came on open classes at 113 by Hudson Urkoski and Gage Friesen at 132.

Clarkson-Leigh 34 High Plains 24

High Plains scoring in the loss to the Patriots came at 106 pounds with Levi Russell pinning Coal Fernau in (0:52) and Wyatt Urkoski earning the pin in 2:30 over James Groteluschen at 160 pounds.

The remaining Storm’s points were forfeit wins at 132 and 138 pounds.

High Plains will be back in action today at the Conestoga Invite with wrestling getting started at 9 a.m.