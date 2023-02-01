Storm offense sputters in 43-16 loss at Meridian

DAYKIN – The High Plains Storm girls basketball team was right with the Meridian Mustangs after the first eight minutes trailing just 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The second eight minute period however was a whole different story as the host Mustangs outscored the Storm 12-1 and cruised in the second half to the 43-16 win in girls CRC regular season hoops.

Meridian (15-5), coming off a runner-up performance at the CRC tournament, was led in scoring by sophomore Jaylee Sobotka with 11 points and junior Ana Dimas with 10.

Meridian was 15 of 48 from the field for 31% and connected on just two of 11 3-point attempts. The Mustangs were 11 of 17 at the free throw line.

Sobotka led the way on the boards with eight and senior Jaslyn Ward added seven. Sobotka also had five assists and Dimas was the team leader in steals with three.

Rylee Ackerson paced High Plains with seven points, while Peyton Hofmann added six. Emily Ackerson netted two points and Hailey Lindburg capped the scoring with one.

High Plains (9-7) will host East Butler Friday night and then make the short trip down Hwy 66 to Cross County on Saturday night.

High Plains (9-7) 4 1 6 5-16

Meridian (15-5) 5 12 11 15-43

High Plains 49, Meridian 41

In the boys game, the Storm trailed 24-16 at halftime and 37-31 at the end of the third quarter. However, High Plains rallied in the final eight minutes, closing the game on an 18-4 run to come back for a 49-41 win.

Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.