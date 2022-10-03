Storm keeps post-season hopes alive with 48-20- win over Palmer

CLARKS – Two of the High Plains Storm’s seven completions went for touchdowns and a 24-point first quarter was more than enough for High Plains to register the 48-20 win over the Palmer Tigers in D2-5 district action Friday night.

Sophomore quarterback Haden Helgoth completed five of seven passes for 73 yards. He connected with sophomore Gage Friesen on a 40-yard scoring toss and sophomore Ayden Hans from 19 yards out.

The ground game churned up 289 yards on 41 attempts. Senior Mario Lesiak carried the ball 16 times for 135 yards and one score while Helgoth, Wyatt Urkoski and Friesen all recorded one rushing touchdown.

The Storm had 362 yards of total offense. Palmer finished with 222 rushing and 61 passing for 283 yards. Palmer’s leading rusher was sophomore Gatlin Reimers with 28 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw the ball 19 times competing seven for 61 yards.

Defensively the Storm was led by sophomore Gage Friesen with 19 stops; senior Joaquin Ramirez added 14 tackles and Urkoski recorded 12. The defense also had three sacks with one each from Urkoski, Camden Morris and Ramirez.

High Plains (3-3) will travel to Osceola next Friday night and close out the regular season the following week on Thursday night at Fullerton.

Palmer (2-4) 8 6 0 6-20

High Plains (3-3) 24 18 0 6-48