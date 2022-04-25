Storm invite attracts Hampton, Cross County and five others

OSCEOLA – The High Plains Storm hosted their own invitational Saturday in Osceola where Cross County and Hampton were among the seven other schools competing in the field.

High Plains notched five event wins and racked up 90 points to finish second behind Shelby-Rising City, who paced the field with 129 points. Giltner finished one point behind the Storm in third place, while the Cougars placed fourth with 84.5.

Nebraska Christian rounded out the top 5, while Hampton took sixth and scored 43.5 points.

Two of the Storm’s wins came in the sprints, where Trevor Carlstrom completed the 100 in 11.84 seconds and Gavin Morris finished the 200 in 23.46 seconds. Gage Friesen clocked in at 12.05 seconds in the 100 to take third as High Plains scored 26 points between the two events.

Carlstrom’s win in the 100 followed his victory in the long jump to give him a pair of wins on the day. The junior recorded a distance of 19-09 to beat teammate Gavin Morris by half an inch for the top spot.

Senior Lane Urkoski added another gold in the discus, which he flung 124-04 to pace the field. High Plains’ fifth event victory came from the 4x100 relay, which finished in 46.10 seconds.

The Storm’s 4x400 relay came up just shy of a sixth win, crossing the line in 3:58.70 to claim silver.

High Plains added a pair of scorers in the 400, where Mario Lesiak claimed bronze and Raul Marino placed sixth. Haden Helgoth and Camden Morris added a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 3200 and 110 hurdles, while the 4x800 relay placed fourth.

Cole Swanson tacked another point on the board for the Storm with a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles. He also ran fifth in the high jump.

Cross County finished fourth thanks to a big outing from Jackson Lindburg. The junior notched the Cougars’ only win of the day with gold in the triple jump, where he recorded a distance of 38-08. Lindburg also took home a pair of silvers in the high jump and 300 hurdles.

Carter Seim, Izaac Dickey and Damon Mickey added a trio of runner-up finishes for Cross County in the 100, shot put and discus, respectively.

Seim clocked in at 11.93 seconds in the 100 to finish less than a tenth of a second behind Carlstrom. Mickey took second to Urkoski in the discus with a toss of 123-08½, while Dickey’s heave of 43-07 in the shot was two inches away from winner Jacob Smith of Giltner.

The Cougars tallied a sixth silver in the 4x100 relay. Cross County scored in the other relays, taking fifth in the 4x400 and 4x800.

Revin Nyberg claimed bronze for the Cougars in the 3200, while Tobey Waller took fourth in the 300 hurdles and Mickey placed fourth in the shot put.

Dalton Noble, Jacob Manzanares and Waller notched a trio of fifth-place finishes in the 400, 300 hurdles and long jump, respectively.

Wyatt Hengelfelt added a pair of sixth-place performances in the 110 hurdles and high jump, while Jentry Lovejoy scored the Cougars’ final point and placed sixth in the discus.

Hampton scored 43.5 points on the day, 10 of which came from Eli Arndt’s victory in the 3200. Arndt clocked in at 11:34.72.

The Hawks’ 4x800 relay team took bronze, as did Brayden Dose in the high jump. Hampton narrowly missed the podium with fourth-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x400, and Bryce Joseph added a third fourth-place finish in the 110 hurdles.

Jack Bullis and Kash Majerus finished fifth for the Hawks in the 200 and 1600, respectively. Hampton rounded out its scoring when Drake Schafer placed sixth in the triple jump and Justin Gyhra tied for sixth in the high jump.

Team scores – 1. Shelby-Rising City 129, 2. High Plains 90, 3. Giltner 89, 4. Cross County 84.5, 5. Nebraska Christian 75, 6. Hampton 43.5, 7. Spalding Academy 19, 8. Twin River 1

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Trevor Carlstrom, High Plains, 11.84; 2. Carter Seim, Cross County, 11.93; 3. Gage Friesen, High Plains, 12.05

200 – 1. Gavin Morris, High Plains, 23.46; 5. Jack Bullis, Hampton, 25.20

400 – 1. Nolan Arps, SRC, 56.08; 3. Mario Lesiak, High Plains, 57.73; 5. Dalton Noble, Cross County, 1:00.88; 6. Raul Marino, High Plains, 1:03.48

800 – 1. Phillip Kreutz, Giltner, 2:13.50

1600 – 1. Cooper Reeson, Giltner, 5:03.14; 5. Kash Majerus, Hampton, 5:23.79

3200 – 1. Eli Arndt, Hampton, 11:34.72; 3. Revin Nyberg, Cross County, 11:49.00; 5. Haden Helgoth, High Plains, 12:13.71

110 Hurdles – 1. Hunter White, SRC, 16.51, 4. Bryce Joseph, Hampton, 20.89; 5. Camden Morris, High Plains, 20.95; 6. Wyatt Hengelfelt, Cross County, 21.38

300 Hurdles – 1. Hunter White, SRC, 43.28; 2. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 44.12; 4. Tobey Waller, Cross County, 49.18; 5. Jacob Manzanares, Cross County, 49.59; 6. Cole Swanson, High Plains, 49.85

4x100 – 1. High Plains, 46.10; 2. Cross County, 47.31; 4. Hampton, 48.35

4x400 – 1. SRC, 3:48.13; 2. High Plains, 3:58.70; 4. Hampton, 4:09.37; 5. Cross County, 4:13.23

4x800 – 1. Nebraska Christian, 9:28.34; 3. Hampton, 10:20.94; 4. High Plains, 10:34.51; 5. Cross County, 11:04.45

High Jump – 1. Ashton Schulz, SRC, 5-06; 2. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 5-06; 3. Brayden Dose, Hampton, 5-06; 5. Cole Swanson, High Plains, 5-04; T-6. Wyatt Hengelfelt, Cross County, 5-0; T-6. Justin Gyhra, Hampton, 5-0

Pole Vault – 1. Phillip Kreutz, Giltner, 11-06

Long Jump – 1. Trevor Carlstrom, High Plains, 19-09; 2. Gavin Morris, High Plains, 19-08½; 5. Tobey Waller, Cross County, 17-09½

Triple Jump – 1. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 38-08; 6. Drake Schafer, Hampton, 35-05¼

Shot Put – 1. Jacob Smith, Giltner, 43-09½; 2. Izaac Dickey, Cross County, 43-07½; 4. Damon Mickey, Cross County, 41-02½

Discus – 1. Lane Urkoski, High Plains, 124-04; 2. Damon Mickey, Cross County, 123-08½; 6. Jentry Lovejoy, 108-01