Storm hosts Elba and St. Edward in volleyball tri

POLK – The High Plains Storm earned a pair of wins at their home tri on Tuesday night over the Elba Bluejays and the St. Edward Beavers.

High Plains (10-5) defeated Elba (4-5) 25-14 and 25-20.

High Plains defeated St. Edward is straight sets 25-12 and 25-20.

No stats for the Storm were available for the win over the Beavers.

High Plains 2 Elba 0

In the win over Elba the Storm recorded 16 kills on 35 of 49 swings with senior Kenzie Wruble the team leader with eight. Both Hailey Lindburg and Rylee Ackerson chipped in with three each.

The Storm serve game was also on point with nine aces in 49 serves as Emily Ackerson led the way with three and picking up two each was Wruble and Rylee Ackerson.

Pacing the offense from her setters position was sophomore Courtney Carlstrom with 16 assists; Emily Ackerson had 10 digs, Carlstrom seven and Peyton Hoffman and Wruble added five each.

High Plains will be in Dorchester tonight to take on the Longhorns and Shelby-Rising City in CRC Volleyball regular season play.