Storm hoops splits two at East Butler tourney

BRAINARD – The High Plains basketball teams returned to the court Thursday night when they hit the hardwood for the East Butler holiday tournament.

In the girls game, the Storm fell behind the host Tigers 12-2 early but answered back with a 14-2 run in the second quarter as they took a 16-14 lead into the intermission. Coming out of the halftime break, High Plains padded its cushion with a 13-10 edge in the third quarter and iced the game with a 14-9 run in the final stanza to secure a 43-33 victory.

The High Plains boys led East Butler 15-12 after eight minutes but were unable to overcome the Tigers’ 13-1 run in the second quarter, as the surge proved instrumental in the hosts’ eventual 43-33 win.

Team and individual stats for both the girls and boys games were not available.