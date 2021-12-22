Storm handed a pair of home losses

POLK – The High Plains Storm hosted the Shelby-Rising City Huskies in both girls and boys Crossroads Conference regular season action Tuesday night.

The Huskies went home with another notch in the left hand column of their wins and losses record as Shelby-Rising City won both games.

In girls action it was the Huskies 24 and High Plains 20, while the SRC boys won a 46-29 final over the High Plains Storm.

The only stats available were the leading scorers for the High Plains boys. Lane Urkoski had nine points, Tyler McNaught finished with eight and Mario Lesiak added seven.

Both teams will shut down basketball operations for the next five days while the NSAA five-day sports moratorium is in effect.

High Plains will be in action at the East Butler Holiday Tournament starting in Brainard on Tuesday, December 28.

Shelby-RC 16 7 10 13-46

High Plains 5 12 9 3-29