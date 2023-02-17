OMAHA – After notching just one semifinalist on the opening day of the Class D State Wrestling Championships, the High Plains Storm sent four wrestlers to the mat Friday morning at the CHI Health Center looking to keep their seasons alive.

Consider it mission accomplished, as the Storm went a perfect 5-0 in the early consolation matches to send each of their five state qualifiers to Friday night’s action.

Hudson Urkoski opened the day with a quick pin of Luke Gardner from Garden County at 113 pounds, recording the fall in 2:41 to reach the second round of the consolation matches. There, he recorded another pin – this time against Alma’s Carter Brandyberry in 1:48.

The victory sent Urkoski to Friday night’s consolation quarterfinals, where he was scheduled to square off with Hitchcock County senior Blake Devitt for a spot in Saturday’s medal round.

He was far from High Plains’ only success story Friday morning, however, as the Storm’s three other grapplers also advanced to Friday night.

At 106 pounds, Levi Russell saw a 3-1 lead slip away in the final moments against East Butler’s Trenton Van vedlhuisen, but the freshman rebounded to pick up a pair of points and earn a 5-3 sudden victory to secure his spot in the consolation quarters. There, Russell was set to face Sutton’s Korey Poppe for a spot on the podium.

Gage Friesen held a firm advantage over Southwest’s Mitchel Stritt the entire way, picking up an 11-3 major decision in the consolations of the 126-pound bracket. Brody Patterson of Wilcox-Hildreth awaited Friesen in the consolation quarterfinals Friday night.

Lance Russell capped of the Storm’s perfect 5-0 morning with a win at 132, where the grappler claimed a 7-4 decision against Grady Rasmussen of Ravenna to set up a date with Elkhorn Valley’s Isaac Eckert on Friday night.

All four Storm wrestlers were back in action Friday night, where they needed one more win to clinch a medal. Joining them on the mats was teammate Wyatt Urkoski, who took on Howells-Dodge’s Lane Belina in the semifinals at 160.