Storm grapplers ninth in 17-team field at Platteview

PLATTEVIEW – The Broken Bow Indians racked up 229 points and blew away the rest of the field at Platteview’s invite on Friday.

The second place team was Elkhorn Valley 79 points back and third place went to Raymond Central with 133. Fourth was Elkhorn North with 127 and fifth was Lincoln North Star finishing with 95.

High Plains ended the day in 11th place scoring 78 points.

The Storm had seven wrestlers in action and Levi Russell, 12-1 at 106 pounds, placed second losing in the championship match to James Ferguson (13-1) of Elkhorn North by decision 10-9.

The High Plains team got a third place finish from Hudson Urkoski (12-3) at 113 pounds as he defeated Tanner Renner (7-4) of West Point-Beemer in the third place match by pin at 2:39.

The Storm had three other medal winners; Lance Russell (10-4) was fourth at 138; Gage Friesen (11-4) was fifth at 132 and Wyatt Urkoski (14-2) placed fifth at 160.

High Plains is off until the Storm heads to Pleasanton for a two-day tournament December 29-30.