Storm grapplers hit the mats for two-day Pleasanton trip

Sophomore Wyatt Urkoski also went 3-0 as he defeated Pleasanton’s Holsten Carstens in 1:38, Hitchcock County’s Gavin Losey in 5:39 and SEM’s Reece Jones by major decision 12-2. Urkoski is currently the No. 5 rated wrestler in Class D at 145 pounds.

At 106 pounds, Hudson Urkoski had just one match as he defeated SEM’s Treu Atkins in 4:40. He earned two wins by forfeit to account for his 3-0 mark.

At 132 pounds, Javier Marino posted wins over Chase Gillming of Pleasanton (3:00) and Ethan Atkins of SEM by TF (16-1) in 5:44. His third win was a forfeit in the Storm's dual with Hitchcock County.

Kurt Keaschall Invite

The High Plains Storm sent eight wrestlers to the mat at the Kurt Keaschall Invite on Thursday and four of them came away with medals.

At 126 pounds, Russell (13-2) went 4-0 as he won his weight bracket, defeating Mason Toner of Perkins County in the championship by technical fall 16-0 in 3:40. In his first three matches on the road to the championship his wins came in 57 seconds, 50 seconds and 1:46.