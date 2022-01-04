Storm grapplers hit the mats for two-day Pleasanton trip

PLEASANTON – On Wednesday the High Plains Storm took on Hitchcock County, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and host Pleasanton in quad wrestling.
The following day 17 teams were in Pleasanton for the Kurt Keaschall Wrestling Invite, including the High Plains Storm, who finished in a tie for seventh along with Ansley.
The championship at the invite went to Kearney Gold with 164.5 points, Class D No. 6 rated Ravenna was second with 142 and rounding out the top three was Perkins County with 133.5.
Fourth place went to Kearney Blue with 129.5 and fifth was Class D No. 5 Arapahoe with 122 points.
High Plains and Ansley tied for seventh with 94.
On Wednesday, the Storm battled in three duals and while they were competitive in all three, they came away with a 0-3 record.
Pleasanton defeated High Plains 39-36, Hitchcock County posted a 36-34 win over the Storm and Sumner-Eddyville Miller defeated the High Plains boys 36-24.
Quad Highlights
At 126 pounds, Storm wrestler Lance Russell - rated No. 5 Class D according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings - posted a 3-0 record with wins over Pleasanton’s Keenan Johnson (1:29) and SEM’s Spencer Walahoski in 1:25. He earned a forfeit win against Hitchcock County.
Sophomore Wyatt Urkoski also went 3-0 as he defeated Pleasanton’s Holsten Carstens in 1:38, Hitchcock County’s Gavin Losey in 5:39 and SEM’s Reece Jones by major decision 12-2. Urkoski is currently the No. 5 rated wrestler in Class D at 145 pounds.
At 106 pounds, Hudson Urkoski had just one match as he defeated SEM’s Treu Atkins in 4:40. He earned two wins by forfeit to account for his 3-0 mark.
At 132 pounds, Javier Marino posted wins over Chase Gillming of Pleasanton (3:00) and Ethan Atkins of SEM by TF (16-1) in 5:44. His third win was a forfeit in the Storm's dual with Hitchcock County.
Kurt Keaschall Invite
The High Plains Storm sent eight wrestlers to the mat at the Kurt Keaschall Invite on Thursday and four of them came away with medals.
At 126 pounds, Russell (13-2) went 4-0 as he won his weight bracket, defeating Mason Toner of Perkins County in the championship by technical fall 16-0 in 3:40. In his first three matches on the road to the championship his wins came in 57 seconds, 50 seconds and 1:46.
Marino (15-6) took second place with all four of his matches ending in decision. He defeated Ayden Olson of Kearney Gold (10-6), Ted Hemmingsen of Riverside (4-0) and Bryan Conn of Arapahoe 8-3.
He lost his title bout against Class D No. 4 Nikolas Kuehn of Kenesaw 3-1.
At 120 pounds, Gage Friesen improved to 12-9 with a fourth place effort as he went 4-2 on the day. Friesen picked up wins over Alex Diaz of Arapahoe (2:44), Blake Devitt of Hitchcock County (5-3), Keenan Jensen of Pleasanton 8-4 and Jesse Winberg of Pleasanton 4-1 via tie-breaker.
In the third place match he came up short, losing to Grady Rasmussen of Ravenna 12-9.
Wyatt Urkoski (16-6) earned the team’s fourth medal of the day as he placed fifth at 145.
High Plains will host their invite Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8 at Central Community College, located north of Columbus. Action on Friday gets underway at 10 a.m.
Invite Team Scores
1. Kearney Gold 164.5, 2.Ravenna 142, 3.Perkins County 133.5, 4.Kearney Blue 129.5, 5.Arapahoe 122, 6.Hitchcock County 106.5, 7T.High Plains 94, 7T.Ansley 94, 9.Pleasanton 84.5. 10. Grand Island Central Catholic 81. 11.Wisner-Pilger 80.5, 12.Kenesaw 76, 13.Twin Loup 67, 14.Central Valley 65.5, 15.Franklin 59, 16.Loomis/Bertrand 55, 17.Elm Creek 53.5, 17.Shelton 53.