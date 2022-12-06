Storm girls upend Fullerton 34-29

FULLERTON – The High Plains Storm raced out to an early lead at Fullerton on Saturday, then weathered the Warriors’ surge down the stretch to improve to 2-0 on the year with a 34-29 win. High Plains took a 23-9 lead into the locker room after outscoring the hosts 9-1 in the second quarter, but Fullerton rallied in the second half.

The Warriors outscored the Storm 20-11 over the final two quarters, but it wasn’t enough to dig themselves out of the early hole.

After turning in a cold shooting night against Giltner on Friday, High Plains was much more efficient against the Warriors – a factor that proved crucial as the Storm lost the turnover battle 26-8.

Fullerton hoisted 51 shot attempts to just 23 for High Plains, but the Storm made the most of their chances as they went 12 of 23 (52%) from the floor and 2 of 8 from beyond the arc. The Warriors, meanwhile, shot just 13 of 51 (25%) and went 0 for 12 from deep.

The Storm also held the edge at the charity stripe, making half of their 16 free throws while Fullerton went a dismal 3 of 13 at the line.

Rylee Ackerson led High Plains with 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting, while Courtney Carlstrom followed with nine points and made 3 of 5 shots. Hailey Lindburg finished with seven points, Emily Ackerson notched four, Gahvi Lesiak netted three and Petyon Hofmann rounded out the attack with one.

Teagan Gonsior canned 7 of 12 shots and poured in a game-high 16 points for the Warriors in the loss, but she got no help from her teammates as Fullerton’s next leading scorer was Paige Horn with five points.

The Storm held a 31-23 edge on the glass, led by a game-high 11 rebounds from Lindburg and seven boards from Rylee Ackerson. Lindburg also dished out a game-high four assists for High Plains, which returns to the court Friday at McCool Junction.

Fullerton 53, High Plains 40

In the boys game, the Storm built an early 15-12 lead after eight minutes but could not keep pace with the Fullerton offense over the final three quarters as the hosts pulled away for a 13-point win.

Stats for both teams were not available.