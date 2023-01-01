Storm girls top Friend to win East Butler Holiday Tournament

BRAINARD – The High Plains girls basketball team got the second half of their season started on the right foot as they went 2-0 at the East Butler Holiday Tournament.

Thursday the Storm used a strong second half to get past East Butler 43-33 and in the finals on Friday fought off a second half comeback by the Friend Bulldogs and went on to the 38-34 win.

High Plains improves to 5-2 on the year and will be in action Thursday at Hampton.

There were no team or individual stats available from the championship game.

High Plains 43, East Butler 33

The Storm used a balanced attack and strong second half to defeat the host East Butler Tigers on Thursday.

After East Butler came out guns a blazing with a 12-2 first quarter run, the High Plains girls answered with a 14-2 second quarter scoring surge and led 16-14 at the half.

High Plains outscored the Tigers 27-19 in the second half to punch their ticket to the finals.

High Plains was led in scoring by sophomore Courtney Carlstrom with 10, senior Hailey Lindburg tossed in nine and sophomore Allie Howell added seven.

High Plains was 15 of 42 from the field for 36% and finished 3 of 8 on 3-point shots with Lindburg hitting two in the win. The Storm was 10 of 20 at the line and they were out rebounded by East Butler 37-30 with both Carlstrom and Rylee Ackerson picking up seven rebounds each. Carlstrom also had seven steals.

East Butler finished 11 of 26 from the floor led by junior Madison DeWitt with 10 and sophomore Morgan Havlovic with six. They were 1 of 6 on 3-point shots and 8 of 19 at the line.

Thursday’s score by quarters

High Plains 2 14 13 14-43

East Butler 12 2 10 9-33

Friday’s score by quarters

Friend 6 6 12 10-34

High Plains 6 16 7 9-38