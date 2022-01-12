Storm girls rumble past Palmer

PALMER – The visiting High Plains Storm led the host Palmer Tigers 8-7 after eight minutes Tuesday night, but a key 17-10 second-quarter run provided the Storm with some breathing room. After a back-and-forth third quarter, High Plains emphatically slammed the door on Palmer in the final eight minutes, as the Storm held an 11-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter to clinch a 45-27 win.

The Storm’s victory marked their third in a row, as High Plains improved to 5-6 on the season after a 2-6 start.

High Plains knocked down 14 shots from the floor in the victory, and the Storm converted on 14 of 20 chances at the foul line.

Hailey Lindburg continued her recent hot streak for High Plains, as the junior led all scorers with 16 points in the win. Lindburg drilled four shots from the floor and went 8 of 10 from the charity stripe.

Courtney Carlstrom added 13 points for the Storm. The freshman buried four baskets from the floor and canned all three of High Plains’ 3-pointers.

Freshman Rylee Ackerson scored seven points, senior Alexis Kalkwarf added six and junior Roberta Hines notched three to round out the Storm’s scoring efforts.

Junior Joslynn Donahey scored 14 points to pace Palmer offensively.