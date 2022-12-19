Storm girls roll past T-Wolves 41-28

POLK – On Friday night, the High Plains Storm shot just 25% (13 of 52) from the floor against Exeter-Milligan. Yet, thanks to a solid defensive effort and a huge advantage at the foul line, the hosts rolled to a 41-28 win to move to 3-1 on the season.

The teams entered the second quarter deadlocked at 9, but the Storm held the T-Wolves to one point in the second quarter and two more in the third. The ensuing 20-3 High Plains run over the middle two periods was more than enough breathing room for the Storm to hold on down the stretch for a 13-point win.

Exeter-Milligan shot 38% from the floor but only attempted 29 shots due to a lack of ball security. The Timberwolves turned the ball over 31 times compared to just 13 giveaways for High Plains.

That, combined with poor foul shooting, was the difference in the game; E-M went just 4 of 13 (31%) from the charity stripe while the Storm converted on 11 of 15 free throws (73%).

Rylee Ackerson knocked down 4 of 16 shots to lead all scorers with 13 points, while fellow sophomore Courtney Carlstrom added 10 for High Plains. Hailey Lindburg and Allie Howell added eight and seven points, respectively, while Emily Ackerson rounded out the scoring with three.

Jasmine Turrubiates led Exeter-Milligan with 11 points and Savana Krupicka added 10 as the duo combined for 21 of the team’s 28 points. Malorie Staskal notched five points and Olivea Swanson completed the scoring with two.

Lindburg and Rylee Ackerson both collected five steals for High Plains, which swiped the ball 17 times during the game. Ackerson and Howell each grabbed six rebounds, as did E-M’s Turrubiates.

Both teams return to the court Tuesday in their final action before the moratorium; Exeter-Milligan travels to Friend while High Plains heads to Shelby-Rising City.