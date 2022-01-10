 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm girls make quick work of St. Edward Beavers
0 comments

Storm girls make quick work of St. Edward Beavers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

POLK – The High Plains Storm girls’ basketball team opened the first eight minutes of Saturday’s game with St. Edward on a 15-0 run.

High Plains led 23-3 at the break and went on to the 50-12 win to improve to 4-6 on the season in girls non-conference hoops play.

The Storm put up 67 shots with 19 finding the mark for 28%. Included in those statistics was 6 of 21 on 3-point attempts.

High Plains was 6 of 18 at the line and held a 29-26 rebounding advantage with junior Roberta Hines leading the Storm with 10.

High Plains was led in scoring by junior Hailey Lindburg with 16 points and she connected on 4 of 9 shots from behind the arc. Adding nine points was Courtney Carlstrom and scoring eight was Rylee Ackerson.

St. Edward got four points from Kianna Cruise and the Beavers were 3 of 21 from the field. They missed all three 3-point attempts. St. Edward was 6 of 10 at the free throw line.

High Plains (4-6) travels to Palmer tonight.

St. Edward (0-12) 0 3 4 5-12

High Plains (4-6) 15 8 11 16-50

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dogs have no answer for Hollinger
Sports

Dogs have no answer for Hollinger

  • Updated

STROMSBURG – The Osceola Bulldogs could not stop Cross County senior Cory Hollinger on Tuesday night as he scored a game-high 26 points in the…

Mustang boys defeat Meridian 62-37
Sports

Mustang boys defeat Meridian 62-37

  • Updated

MCCOOL JUNCTION – On Thursday night, the McCool Junction Mustangs generated a lot of extra looks at the basket for themselves by doing the lit…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News