Storm girls make quick work of St. Edward Beavers

POLK – The High Plains Storm girls’ basketball team opened the first eight minutes of Saturday’s game with St. Edward on a 15-0 run.

High Plains led 23-3 at the break and went on to the 50-12 win to improve to 4-6 on the season in girls non-conference hoops play.

The Storm put up 67 shots with 19 finding the mark for 28%. Included in those statistics was 6 of 21 on 3-point attempts.

High Plains was 6 of 18 at the line and held a 29-26 rebounding advantage with junior Roberta Hines leading the Storm with 10.

High Plains was led in scoring by junior Hailey Lindburg with 16 points and she connected on 4 of 9 shots from behind the arc. Adding nine points was Courtney Carlstrom and scoring eight was Rylee Ackerson.

St. Edward got four points from Kianna Cruise and the Beavers were 3 of 21 from the field. They missed all three 3-point attempts. St. Edward was 6 of 10 at the free throw line.

High Plains (4-6) travels to Palmer tonight.

St. Edward (0-12) 0 3 4 5-12

High Plains (4-6) 15 8 11 16-50