POLK – The High Plains Storm battled, but didn’t have enough to get past the Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles in hoops Friday night.

Both teams closed out their regular season as BDS won the CRC girls regular season contest 44-32 to improve to 18-5 on the year.

High Plains will take a 10-11 record into the D2-3 subdistrict at Osceola where they will take on Palmer tonight at 7:30 p.m.

No stats or individual player information was available for either team.

BDS (18-5) 12 9 10 13-44

High Plains (10-11) 10 3 11 8-32