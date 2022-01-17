Storm girls climb above .500 with win at Dorchester

DORCHESTER – The High Plains Storm girls’ basketball team picked up a 38-28 win in Crossroads Conference road action Friday night at Dorchester.

The Storm improved to 7-6 as they opened the game with a 10-4 scoring run in the first quarter and extended their lead at the end of the first two quarters 17-10.

A 21-18 second half scoring advantage was enough to keep the Longhorns from picking up their fifth win of the season as they dipped to 4-8 on the year.

High Plains was led by junior Hailey Lindburg with 18 points and she had three of the team’s four 3-pointers in the win. Also in double figures in scoring was Alexis Kalkwarf with 10.

High Plains did not have a great night at the free throw line as they were just 12 of 31 overall.

Longhorn scoring was led by Hailey Schweitzer with nine points and Amber Kotas with eight. The Longhorns were 5 of 11 at the free throw line.

Schweitzer knocked down two of the Longhorns’ 3-point goals in the game.