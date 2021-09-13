Storm football falls by 30 on road at Elgin

ELGIN – The High Plains Storm and the Elgin/Pope John Wolfpack combined for 723 yards of rushing in EPJ’s 66-36 win Friday night.

The Wolfpack ran the ball 56 times for 482 yards and five touchdowns as junior Jack Wemhoff finished with 39 carries for 357 yards and two scores.

The High Plains ground game was led by quarterback Javier Morino who ran for 100 yards and was dead-on passing completing 7 of 9 for 110 yards and one touchdown. He scored three TDs on the ground.

Morino’s favorite target was senior Lane Urkoski who had five catches for 93 yards and one touchdown.

EPJ led at the first quarter break 14-8 and extended their advantage to 30-14 at the half.

High Plains (1-2) could not slow down the Wolfpack run game which scored 22 points in the third and added 14 in the fourth.

On defense the Storm was led by Trevor Carlstrom with 18 tackles, Mario Lesiak added 13 and Cabot Archer chipped in with nine.

EPJ (2-1) was paced on defense by sophomore Dylon Lueking and fellow sophomore Sam Hemeway with 11 tackles each. The Wolfpack also recorded three sacks in the win.

High Plains will host BDS in Clarks Friday night at 7 p.m. on parents night.