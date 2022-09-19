Storm evens record at 2-2 with 28-12 road win at Giltner

POLK – The High Plains Storm only finished with 243 yards of total offense, but it was more than enough to run their record to 2-2 with the 28-12 win on Friday night at Giltner.

Sophomore quarterback Haden Helgoth only threw the ball six times but completed 4 of 6 passes for 58 yards and two scores.

The Storm ground game was led by junior Wyatt Urkoski with 89 yards on 21 totes and two touchdowns and senior Mario Lesiak had 83 yards on 25 carries. Overall the Storm had 185 yards rushing on 58 attempts.

Sophomore receiver Ayden Hans picked up two receptions covering 40 yards and both of those went for touchdowns.

Giltner sophomore quarterback Ethan Ballard hit on just 5 of 18 passes for 67 yards and he had one pass intercepted.

The Hornets run game produced 190 yards on 33 attempts and they finished with 257 yards of offense.

Junior running back Preston Larson was the main ball carrier for the Hornets as he had 128 yards on 16 carries and he scored one touchdown. Larson was also the Hornets main go-to-gut in the passing game with two catches and 32 yards.

The Storm’s defense was led Wyatt Urkoski with 18 tackles and senior Joaquin Ramirez had 12 tackles followed by seven from Hudson Urkoski. Lesiak also recovered one fumble.

High Plains (2-2) will host the Nebraska Lutheran Knights on Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m. in Clarks.

High Plains 6 8 8 6-28

Giltner 6 0 6 0-12