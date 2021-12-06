Storm edge Hornets 36-35 in girls hoops action

GILTNER – By the slimmest of margins, the High Plains Storm began the girls basketball season on the right foot, fighting tooth and nail for a 36-35 win at Giltner on Friday night.

Freshman Rylee Ackerson starred in her high school debut, notching a double-double for High Plains in the win. Ackerson shot 4-of-8 from the floor and drained 4 of 6 free-throw attempts as she finished with 12 points. She also grabbed 11 rebounds to pace the Storm effort on the glass.

Junior Hailey Lindburg also racked up 12 points in the win. She finished 4-of-9 from the floor but buried 4 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc. Lindburg also grabbed two boards, notched four steals, blocked two shots and recorded 11 deflections as she made plays all over the court defensively for High Plains.

Alexis Kalkwarf added six points for High Plains, while Allie Howell notched four and Espie Lesiak tallied two.

The Storm shot 11-of-48 from the floor as a team, including 4-of-10 from downtown.

Howell followed Ackerson’s 11-board effort on the glass with eight rebounds of her own, while Hannah Hodgman and Courtney Carlstrom both notched seven.

Hodgman dished out a team-high four assists. Lindburg, Ackerson and Hodgman combined for nine of the Storm’s 13 steals, swiping four, three and two steals respectively.