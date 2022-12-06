Storm crowns four champions at Conestoga Cougar Classic

CONESTOGA – The High Plains Storm sent seven wrestlers to the mats on Saturday at the Conestoga Cougar Wrestling Classic and six came home with hardware including four champions.

The Storm finished fifth in the team race with 132 points as they trailed Logan View (199), Bishop Neumann (171.5), Conestoga 153 and Syracuse 134.

The championships won by High Plains came at 106 with Levi Russell (5-0) defeating Peyton Welsh of Louisville by pin in 2:55; Hudson Urkoski (5-1) topped Conestoga’s Asher Koehnen in the 113-pound final with a pin at 2:34; at 132 pounds, Gage Friesen (5-1) defeated Collin Dufault of Conestoga 12-0 and junior Wyatt Urkoski (6-1) won the 160-pound bracket with a 6-4 decision over Adam Ohnoutka of Neumann.

The other two medalists were Lance Russell (5-1) who took second at 138 and Kaden Rieken (2-4) was fourth at 285.

High Plains will return to the mats on Saturday at the Osceola Invite.

Team scores- 1.Logan View 199; 2.Bishop Neumann 171.5; 3.Conestoga 153; 4.Syracuse 134; 5.High Plains 132; 6.Louisville 92; 7.Palmyra 67; 8.Weeping Eater 58; 9.Lincoln Christian 55; 10.Freeman 51; 11.Humboldt-Table-Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 42; 12.Winnebago 8.