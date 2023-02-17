OSCEOLA – In a subdistrict final that mimicked a rollercoaster ride, the Osceola Bulldogs prevailed in overtime at the D2-3 subdistrict played at Osceola High School.

Osceola led big at the end of the first quarter 10-2, but High Plains fought back all night long before dropping the 43-38 final in OT and ended their season with a record of 11-12.

The Storm outscored the hosts 14-9 in the second and climbed back to within 19-16 at the break.

High Plains went to the fourth quarter down 27-22, but used a 13-8 fourth quarter run to send the game to overtime.

Osceola won the four minute session 8-3 and advanced to next week’s district final with a record of 12-11.

High Plains was led in scoring by senior Hailey Lindburg with a game-high 18 points as she knocked down three 3-pointers and hit 3 of 4 free throws. Peyton Hoffman, a 5-8 freshman, hit a pair of threes and finished with eight, while sophomore Rylee Ackerson added six.

The Storm was 5 of 9 at the free throw line.

Osceola had a balanced scoring attack as they placed three girls in double figures, led by junior Emma Recker with 13. Addison Theis, a freshman, chipped in with 12 and junior Courtney Sunday had 10 points.

The Bulldogs were 13 of 22 at the charity stripe and they did not connect on a 3-pointer in the win.

High Plains (11-12) 2 14 6 13 3-38

Osceola (12-11) 10 9 8 8 8-43