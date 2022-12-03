Storm can’t keep pace with Hornet boys

POLK – High Plains hung tough with Giltner for a half Friday night, as the Storm trailed just 28-25 heading into the locker room. However, the visiting Hornets clamped down on the hosts coming out of the break, outscoring the Storm 17-9 over the final two frames to pull away late for a 45-34 win.

Both teams traded blows in the first quarter, as High Plains sophomore Ayden Hans canned a trio of 3-pointers and racked up 12 points in the opening stanza. However, it was the Hornets who capped the first eight minutes with a 16-14 lead on the back of a 4-0 run.

Neither side found much wiggle room in the second period either, as Giltner only led by three heading into the locker room. In what was a chippy first half for both teams, the CRC rivals combined for 29 free throws over the first 16 minutes as both teams reached the double bonus early in the second quarter.

The Hornets tightened up their game plan in the third quarter, opening up a little breathing room to take a 39-32 lead into the final stanza. Neither side managed to put the ball into the net with any frequency down the stretch as the teams combined for just eight points in the fourth quarter.

That proved to be enough for Giltner to close out the victory, as the Storm fell by a margin of 45-34 in the season opener.

High Plains struggled from the floor, knocking down just 10 of 52 shots (19%). They were a little better at the charity stripe, where they converted half of their 20 free throws, but it wasn’t enough to offset such a poor shooting performance.

Hans led the Storm with 15 points, 12 of which came in the first quarter. The sophomore also drilled all four of the hosts’ treys.

Freshman Carter Urkoski added 12 points for the Storm, while Brodey Spurling tallied five and Mario Lesiak rounded out the offensive output with two.

Giltner shot 14 of 36 from the floor and 13 of 23 from the foul line, led by a game-high 18 points from Phillip Kreutz and a 14-point outing from Ethan Ballard.

High Plains held a slim 37-31 edge on the glass, and both sides turned the ball over 20 times each.