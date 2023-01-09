Storm boys win third straight 53-40 at St. Ed

ST. EDWARD – After a slow start to the season, the High Plains boys basketball team has found a bit of form as of late. The Storm have won three straight games to climb to 3-6, the latest of which came by a 53-40 margin at St. Edward on Saturday.

The Beavers got a game-high 17 points from Anthony Reader on 7 of 13 shooting and 15 points from Isaac Roberts, but the rest of the team combined for just eight points.

High Plains, meanwhile, shot 42% (22 of 52) from the floor. Carter Urkoski led the way with 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting, followed by nine from Haden Helgoth and eight apiece from Mario Lesiak and Ayden Hans.

Chase Owens finished with seven points, Maddix Fuhrman and Brodey Spurling notched two each and Raul Marino and Austin Van Housen both tallied one point to cap Storm scoring.

High Plains edged St. Ed on the glass thanks to a game-high 10 rebounds from Urkoski as the freshman completed a double-double. Urkoski tallied four steals and four blocks, while Lesiak also swiped four steals.