Storm boys start slow, trip over Meridian 48-37
POLK – In the opening round of the CRC tournament, High Plains toppled Meridian 48-37. In the two teams’ rematch Tuesday night, the Mustangs flipped the script.

Meridian raced out to a 17-4 lead after eight minutes, and while the Storm battled back over the final three quarters, it wasn’t enough for High Plains to dig itself out of the early hole in a 47-43 loss.

The Storm had cut the 13-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to just two points heading into the fourth, but the Mustangs outscored the home team 15-13 over the final eight minutes to hold on for the four-point win.

Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.

