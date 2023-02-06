POLK – The High Plains boys basketball team split two games this weekend, defeating East Butler 60-52 Friday night but dropping a 65-42 decision at Cross County on Saturday.

In the win Friday, the Storm outscored the Tigers 22-14 in the fourth quarter to break what had been a 38-38 tie after the first 24 minutes and pick up an eight-point win.

High Plains shot 21 of 45 from the floor and 15 of 28 from the foul line. Carter Urkoski poured in 23 points on 10 of 14 shooting, while Ayden Hans and Maddix Fuhrman added 12 apiece.

Mario Lesiak finished with six points, Haden Helgoth netted five and Raul Marino and Nathan Ertzner both capped the scoring with one.

On the boards, Urkoski pulled down 14 of the Storm’s 35 rebounds to complete a double-double. He also swiped four steals.

Cross County 65, High Plains 42

The Storm only trailed 23-18 at halftime but could not keep pace down the stretch, as the Cougars outscored the visitors 22-13 in the third quarter and 20-11 in the fourth to pull away for a 23-point victory.

Team and individual stats for both High Plains and Cross County were not provided.