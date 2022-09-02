Storm blows past Tigers, Hornets

POLK – The High Plains Storm took to the volleyball court for the first time this season when they welcomed East Butler and Giltner to town for a home tri.

The hosts made quick work of the Hornets and Tigers, cruising to two-set sweeps in both matches.

High Plains 2, Giltner 0

The Storm battered the Hornets early and often, rolling to a 25-15, 25-18 sweep. Kenzie Wruble hammered nine kills to lead High Plains, while fellow senior Hailey Lindburg added six winners on 12 swings for a .417 hitting percentage.

Freshman Peyton Hoffman notched three kills and sophomore Courtney Carlstrom tallied two as the Storm finished with 20 winners for the match.

High Plains finished with seven aces at the service line, led by two apiece from Lindburg and senior Emily Ackerson. Hoffman, Carlstrom and sophomore Rylee Ackerson each tallied one ace.

Lindburg was credited with a team-high six digs in the sweep, while Carlstrom paced the Storm with 13 assists.

High Plains 2, East Butler 0

The Tigers put up a stiffer challenge than the Hornets but could not stop High Plains from breaking out the brooms in a 25-20, 25-22 sweep.

Lindburg hammered a match-high 10 kills on 23 swings and Wruble notched seven, while Rylee Ackerson tallied four winners. Hoffman and Carlstrom rounded out the High Plains attack with two and one kill, respectively. For the match, High Plains edged East Butler in kills 24-17.

Carlstrom crushed a match-high three aces, while Lindburg, Wruble, Hoffman and Emily Ackerson all had one.

Rylee Ackerson led the Storm effort at the net with three blocks and Hoffman added one, while Emily Ackerson anchored the defense with 17 digs. Carlstrom tallied 18 of the Storm’s 24 assists.