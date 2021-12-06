Stifling defensive effort keys Centennial boys in rout of Nebraska Christian

UTICA – After rolling to a 57-33 win at David City in the season opener, the Centennial Broncos picked up where they left off Saturday against Nebraska Christian.
Centennial’s defense clamped down on the Nebraska Christian offense all game, as the Eagles managed just six points during the first three quarters. They finished the game with three made field goals as the Broncos rolled to a 49-13 shellacking to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Broncos hounded the Eagles defensively for four quarters, forcing 22 turnovers and limiting the visitors to a dismal 3-of-23 (13 percent) night from the floor. Nebraska Christian also shot just seven percent (1-for-15) from beyond the arc and 6-of-12 from the charity stripe.
Centennial, meanwhile, shot nearly 50 percent from the floor, finishing the night 19-of-40, including a 6-of-18 performance from downtown.
Senior Lance Haberman fueled the Broncos’ offensive attack as he singlehandedly outscored the Eagles 18-13. Haberman finished a sizzling 6-of-10 from the floor and connected on both of his attempts from beyond the arc.
Nobody else finished with more than five for Centennial, but they didn’t need to. Jake Bargen, Alex Hirschfeld and Lane Zimmer all finished with five points apiece, while Maj Nisly and Jayde Gumaer both added four.
Ryan Richters, Devin Slawnyk, Reiden Fowler and Connor Clouse all tallied two points each to round out the Broncos’ scoring efforts.
Zimmer led the Centennial effort on the glass, as he finished with a game-high six rebounds. Nisly added four boards and Slawnyk hauled in three, while Hirschfeld, Gumaer and Jordan Wagner all grabbed two rebounds. The Broncos finished the game with a 24-21 advantage on the glass.
Bargen dished out five of Centennial’s 15 assists, while Haberman, Hirschfeld and Sam Ehlers each recorded two. Nisly notched half of the Broncos’ 14 steals, Slawnyk added three and Zimmer amassed two.
Centennial returns to action Thursday and will look to improve to 3-0 when Sandy Creek comes to town.