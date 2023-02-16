This week has been a week of adapting. Going in, the original plan for a very hectic weekend was for Ken and me to head to Omaha for the first day of state wrestling on Thursday while Steve Moseley helped us out by shooting a subdistrict finals game.

That changed when family duties popped up for Ken on Tuesday, requiring him to take a step back for much of the rest of the week. Steve and I sat down and hashed out a new plan – we would head to state wrestling Thursday and have Erin Lee help us shoot photos of one of the subdistrict finals.

With the new plan firmly in place, I went to bed Wednesday night prepared for an early morning, but instead I awoke to one of Mother Nature’s curveballs in the form of a winter storm. Faced with less than ideal road conditions and a two-hour trek to Omaha, Steve and I got together and changed the script one more time.

Rather than make the trip down to state wrestling on Thursday and then monitoring the action from the office on Friday, we elected to swap days. Unfortunately, this means there is no in-person coverage from the opening day of the tournament in the paper this morning, but we still monitored the action from TrackWrestling and wrote up recap stories to pair with some file photos.

The in-person coverage with live photos will instead be of tFriday's action and run in Saturday’s paper, and we’re making the trip back to Omaha on Saturday for the final day to wrap up the tournament for Tuesday.

In the end, the number of days with in-person coverage from state will be the same as usual; it’ll just be on different days than normal. I apologize for any confusion or disappointment this decision might bring, but with two days still to go for state wrestling and everybody guaranteed to hit the mats at least once on Friday, we felt the best course of action was ultimately to wait a day and let the roads clear up before tackling the drive to Omaha.

One other positive to swapping the in-person coverage from the first to the second day? It frees us up to provide in-person coverage of the subdistrict finals. Cross County and Centennial have already announced their matchup will be postponed to tonight at 5 p.m., but as of the time I sat down to write this column early Thursday afternoon McCool Junction and Nebraska Lutheran were still scheduled to play.

Should that hold up, I’ll make the trip to McCool to provide in-person coverage of that game before we focus our attention on wrestling for Friday and Saturday.

Again, I apologize for any inconvenience this decision may have caused, but at the end of the day it was what Steve and I felt was the right call. We thank you for your understanding as we aim to strike the balance between providing our area teams and athletes with the best possible coverage while ensuring we can travel to and from each event safely.