State track remains a four-day event

OMAHA – The 2020 track and field season along with the entire spring season was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

When it returned in 2021 the NSAA made the event a four-day affair and it will be that again in 2022 with a few tweaks.

The 2022 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships will be held at Omaha Burke Stadium and will get underway on Wednesday, May 18 with Classes A and B in action the first two-days.

Those two classes will have crowned all their individual and team champions before Classes C and Class D ever step on the track.

On Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 the other two classes will compete and decide their championships.

All four classes will get underway at 9 a.m. on each of the four days with the running events at 1:30 p.m. daily.

Unlike last year when one class went in the morning and the other in the afternoon, this year both classes will start at 9 a.m. with field events.

The final event on Saturday is the 4x400 meter relay scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

The York News-Times coverage area will be sending a total of 58 athletes to Omaha Burke High School this year. The McCool Junction Mustangs have the largest contingency as a total of 13 athletes (six boys and seven girls) will make their way to Omaha.

York will be sending eight girls and two boys.